Cultural Confluence at Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree in Lucknow

The Bharat Scouts and Guides are celebrating their diamond jubilee with a National Jamboree in Lucknow. The event features cultural performances, a drone show, and leadership activities. Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, the jamboree aims to build global scouting community connections, concluding on November 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:28 IST
The Bharat Scouts and Guides are commemorating their diamond jubilee with a vibrant National Jamboree in Lucknow, inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. The event promises a captivating drone show, parade, and diverse cultural performances, uniting participants from across India and abroad.

The jamboree opened with lively registrations, camp setup, and cultural activities. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to join the celebrations, fostering a spirit of leadership and global community among the scouts and guides.

From a 'Scout Tent City' showcasing regional and international cultures to leadership and training activities, the jamboree is a grand affair. It aims to bolster India's presence in the global scouting community, wrapping up on November 29 with ongoing competitions and cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

