Cultural Confluence at Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree in Lucknow

The Bharat Scouts and Guides are commemorating their diamond jubilee with a vibrant National Jamboree in Lucknow, inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. The event promises a captivating drone show, parade, and diverse cultural performances, uniting participants from across India and abroad.

The jamboree opened with lively registrations, camp setup, and cultural activities. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to join the celebrations, fostering a spirit of leadership and global community among the scouts and guides.

From a 'Scout Tent City' showcasing regional and international cultures to leadership and training activities, the jamboree is a grand affair. It aims to bolster India's presence in the global scouting community, wrapping up on November 29 with ongoing competitions and cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)