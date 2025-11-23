Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Legacy of Unity and Courage

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the enduring relevance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings during a ceremony in Anandpur, Punjab, commemorating the 350th anniversary of the Sikh leader's martyrdom.

Sukhu praised the Guru's ultimate sacrifice for faith, humanity, and truth, emphasizing the importance of his courageous stand against tyranny. 'He laid down his life not only for Sikhism but also for the protection of the rights of every religion and every sect,' Sukhu stated.

The Chief Minister lauded Guru Tegh Bahadur's impact on promoting unity and democracy, asserting the critical need for peace, harmony, and social justice in today's society.

