Political Heat Rises in Assam: Gogoi Stands Defiant Amidst CM's Threats
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi dismisses threats from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserting that the CM's intimidation tactics won't last. The conflict escalates with allegations and investigations involving intelligence connections, while Gogoi challenges a recent charge-sheet as strategically weak.
Amid rising political tensions in Assam, state Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has openly dismissed the intimidation tactics allegedly employed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi, speaking to reporters in Jorhat, emphasized his disregard for Sarma's threats and claimed that such political maneuvers will ultimately falter.
The chief minister has linked Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Colburn to Pakistani intelligence activities through an alleged special probe, intensifying the political feud. The investigation is now poised to escalate to a central agency following the submission of a report by a Special Investigation Team.
Gogoi, meanwhile, criticized a charge-sheet related to another case, claiming it was designed to protect the interests of the CM's allies. He accused the document of missing key accusations against influential figures in the state.
