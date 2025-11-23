Immersive Tribute: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy at Virasat-e-Khalsa
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a gallery devoted to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Virasat-e-Khalsa, celebrating his 350th martyrdom anniversary. The exhibit, divided into five segments, highlights the Guru's life and spiritual contributions. A heritage tour and health services were also organized for devotees.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a special gallery on Sunday, showcasing the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Virasat-e-Khalsa.
The gallery commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru and provides a profound narrative of his spiritual and worldly journey. The exhibition is divided into five segments, covering the Guru's early life, spiritual enlightenment, path of righteousness, and martyrdom.
Historical installations and dioramas, including the recreated house of Lakhi Shah Wanjara, enhance the display, creating an emotionally moving experience for visitors. Meanwhile, a comprehensive health checkup camp catered to the devotees attending the anniversary events.
