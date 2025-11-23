Left Menu

Immersive Tribute: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy at Virasat-e-Khalsa

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a gallery devoted to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Virasat-e-Khalsa, celebrating his 350th martyrdom anniversary. The exhibit, divided into five segments, highlights the Guru's life and spiritual contributions. A heritage tour and health services were also organized for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anandpursahib | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:54 IST
Immersive Tribute: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy at Virasat-e-Khalsa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a special gallery on Sunday, showcasing the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Virasat-e-Khalsa.

The gallery commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru and provides a profound narrative of his spiritual and worldly journey. The exhibition is divided into five segments, covering the Guru's early life, spiritual enlightenment, path of righteousness, and martyrdom.

Historical installations and dioramas, including the recreated house of Lakhi Shah Wanjara, enhance the display, creating an emotionally moving experience for visitors. Meanwhile, a comprehensive health checkup camp catered to the devotees attending the anniversary events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

 Philippines
2
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
3
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
4
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025