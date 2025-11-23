Immersive Tribute: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy at Virasat-e-Khalsa

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a special gallery on Sunday, showcasing the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Virasat-e-Khalsa.

The gallery commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru and provides a profound narrative of his spiritual and worldly journey. The exhibition is divided into five segments, covering the Guru's early life, spiritual enlightenment, path of righteousness, and martyrdom.

Historical installations and dioramas, including the recreated house of Lakhi Shah Wanjara, enhance the display, creating an emotionally moving experience for visitors. Meanwhile, a comprehensive health checkup camp catered to the devotees attending the anniversary events.

(With inputs from agencies.)