Tamil Nadu Pays Homage to Brave Wing Commander: A Tribute to Namansh Syal

Tamil Nadu saluted the courage and sacrifice of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as expressed by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday.

Syal lost his life on November 21 following a crash of an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft at the Dubai Air Show. His remains were brought to Coimbatore's Sulur Air Force Station before being taken to his hometown in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan joined countless others in expressing condolences, honoring Syal's bravery and commitment to the Indian Air Force. India stands united in mourning this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)