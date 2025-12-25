Delay in Epstein Document Release Continues to Challenge Investigators
The Justice Department announced that releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case may take weeks due to the discovery of over a million relevant documents by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 00:33 IST
The Justice Department has announced a potential delay in the release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have uncovered more than a million potentially-relevant documents, complicating the process.
"Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks," the department stated in a post on the social media platform X.
The document release is congressionally mandated and highlights the challenges faced by investigators handling the extensive material collected in the Epstein case.

