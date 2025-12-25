Delay in Epstein Document Release Continues to Challenge Investigators

The Justice Department has announced a potential delay in the release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have uncovered more than a million potentially-relevant documents, complicating the process.

"Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks," the department stated in a post on the social media platform X.

The document release is congressionally mandated and highlights the challenges faced by investigators handling the extensive material collected in the Epstein case.

(With inputs from agencies.)