Left Menu

Delay in Epstein Document Release Continues to Challenge Investigators

The Justice Department announced that releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case may take weeks due to the discovery of over a million relevant documents by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 00:33 IST
Delay in Epstein Document Release Continues to Challenge Investigators
documents

The Justice Department has announced a potential delay in the release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have uncovered more than a million potentially-relevant documents, complicating the process.

"Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks," the department stated in a post on the social media platform X.

The document release is congressionally mandated and highlights the challenges faced by investigators handling the extensive material collected in the Epstein case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025