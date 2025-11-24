Left Menu

Tragic Aspirations: Doctor's US Visa Woes End in Despair

Rohini, a doctor from Andhra Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad due to depression over a denied US visa. Her mother, Lakshmi, revealed Rohini's frustration and isolation stemming from visa rejection derailed her ambitions of practicing in the US. The police are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:45 IST
In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Rohini, died by suicide at her flat in Hyderabad. Authorities have linked her death to depression over a denied US visa application. The police discovered her lifeless after her family broke into her apartment.

Rohini's mother, Lakshmi, expressed deep regret, highlighting her daughter's ambition of working in the US. Despite having a stellar academic record and completing her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan, Rohini's dream was unfulfilled. Her depression worsened after the visa denial, according to family sources.

The Chilkalguda Police, after recovering a suicide note citing the visa rejection as a reason, have launched an investigation. Rohini's case sheds light on the pressures faced by professionals in pursuit of international opportunities, leading to devastating consequences.

