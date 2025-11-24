Left Menu

Cinema Mourns: Tributes Pour In for Legendary Actor Dharmendra

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, with heartfelt tributes flooding social media. Prominent figures like Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, and Farhan Akhtar share their memories and condolences, while many celebrities pay their respects at his funeral in Mumbai.

The entertainment world is in mourning following the passing of iconic actor Dharmendra. Tributes have been pouring in since Monday, with many film personalities expressing their condolences on social media.

Actor Akshay Kumar honored Dharmendra's influence, noting the late actor's role as an inspiration for generations. He described him as 'our industry's original He-Man' and expressed gratitude for his enduring legacy.

Meanwhile, actor Sushmita Sen praised Dharmendra's human qualities, highlighting his warmth and goodness. Actor-director Farhan Akhtar also commemorated Dharmendra's tremendous contribution to cinema, underscoring the void he left behind. Prominent film stars gathered in Mumbai to bid farewell to the beloved actor.

