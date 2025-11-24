Left Menu

Buddha's Relics Return from Bhutan: A Cultural Reunion

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Bhutan to retrieve Lord Buddha's relics displayed during a cultural event symbolizing India-Bhutan bonds. Part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival coinciding with Bhutan's former king's 70th birthday, the relics' exposition emphasized spiritual unity between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju embarked on a diplomatic mission to Bhutan to repatriate sacred relics of Lord Buddha after their display in the National Museum of Bhutan, as part of a cultural engagement between India and Bhutan.

This cultural display highlighted the profound ties between the two nations and coincided with Jigme Singye Wangchuk's 70th birthday and the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu, fostering a spirit of global peace.

The relics, venerated by thousands from November 8-18 at Bhutan's Tashichho Dzong, will remain until November 25 following a request to further extend the spiritual event, showcasing a pivotal spiritual exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

