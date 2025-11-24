Buddha's Relics Return from Bhutan: A Cultural Reunion

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju embarked on a diplomatic mission to Bhutan to repatriate sacred relics of Lord Buddha after their display in the National Museum of Bhutan, as part of a cultural engagement between India and Bhutan.

This cultural display highlighted the profound ties between the two nations and coincided with Jigme Singye Wangchuk's 70th birthday and the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu, fostering a spirit of global peace.

The relics, venerated by thousands from November 8-18 at Bhutan's Tashichho Dzong, will remain until November 25 following a request to further extend the spiritual event, showcasing a pivotal spiritual exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)