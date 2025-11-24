Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns: The End of an Era with Dharmendra's Demise

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has passed away at 89, leaving the Indian film industry mourning the loss of an iconic star. With a career spanning nearly seven decades and over 300 films, Dharmendra was celebrated for his impactful performances and simple life. His legacy will endure among cinema lovers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:05 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian film industry was thrown into mourning with the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra at the age of 89 on Monday in Mumbai. The beloved star, who was celebrated for a career spanning 65 years and over 300 films, left an indelible mark on cinema history.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, expressed deep sorrow, noting the untimely demise as both heartbreaking and an irreparable loss. The actor, who was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2012, was lauded for reigning in the hearts of cinema lovers through decades of outstanding performances.

Leaders, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, joined millions of fans in mourning the loss of the legendary actor, known for his roles in classics like "Sholay." Dharmendra's legacy as the quintessential film icon will continue to live on in hearts and memories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

