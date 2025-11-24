Left Menu

Unveiling Dwarika's Sanctuary: A Transformative Himalayan Retreat

Dwarika's Resort has been renamed Dwarika's Sanctuary, reflecting a renewed commitment to Himalayan philosophies of wellbeing. It has received the 2025 Michelin Key for excellence in hospitality. Starting January 2026, the Sanctuary will offer an all-inclusive, immersive wellbeing experience designed for holistic renewal rooted in ancient wisdoms of the Himalayas.

Updated: 24-11-2025 17:02 IST
Dwarika's Resort, a celebrated name in hospitality, has been reborn as Dwarika's Sanctuary. This name change signifies a deeper connection to ancient Himalayan wellbeing philosophies and has already garnered the prestigious 2025 Michelin Key for its excellence and authenticity.

The Sanctuary is set to introduce an all-inclusive, minimum three-night concept beginning January 2026. This new chapter offers a transformational experience rooted in Buddhist and Vedic traditions, ensuring guests leave rejuvenated in body, mind, and spirit.

Nestled in Nepal's Dhulikel hills, the 22-acre retreat offers an array of immersive activities, from Ayurvedic consultations to spiritual ceremonies, designed to foster profound personal renewal. The Sanctuary is a short drive from Kathmandu and provides a serene escape from the hustle of daily life.

