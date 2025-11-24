Left Menu

Remembering Dharmendra: A Cinema Legend's Lasting Legacy

Sharad Pawar mourns the passing of Dharmendra, a Bollywood icon known for his role in 'Sholay' and a career spanning over 300 films. Dharmendra, who captured hearts with his unique charm and style, was an inspiration to generations. He died at his Mumbai home a few days shy of his 90th birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Congress Party (Socialist) chief Sharad Pawar expressed his condolences over the death of Bollywood's legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away just days before turning 90. The actor's illustrious career and influential role in Indian cinema, notably his memorable scene in the film 'Sholay', have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Known for his 'Greek god' looks, Dharmendra's career spanned over 300 films since he began in the 1960s. He became a beloved star, embodying characters that represented the common man, and captured the hearts of audiences nationwide. His portrayal in 'Sholay' remains a symbol of enduring friendship and heroism.

Pawar highlighted the ongoing cultural impact of Dharmendra's work, noting that scenes from his movies, including the iconic 'water tank' scene from 'Sholay', are still replicated in political protests today. Pawar offered heartfelt tributes to the actor, acknowledging the profound influence Dharmendra had on several generations.

