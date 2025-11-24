‘Lala & Poppy’ Team Highlights Love, Identity and Truth at IFFI 2025

At a lively and deeply heartfelt press conference at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) today, the cast and crew of ‘Lala & Poppy’—a tender, gender-fluid love story set against the restless, vibrant backdrop of Mumbai—shared insights into the film’s emotional core, its long creative journey, and its mission to bring authentic transgender narratives to mainstream Indian cinema.

Director Kaizad Gustad, producer Bobby Bedi, and lead actors Veer Singh and Suruj Rajkhowa spoke openly about their commitment to honesty, inclusivity, and visibility, making it clear that the film’s power lies not in labels but in universal human emotion.

A Film Rooted in Humanity: “Humans First, Gender Later”

Veteran producer Bobby Bedi, whose filmography spans several acclaimed Indian films, set the tone by explaining why he chose to support this intimate story. Bedi reflected on cinema’s transformative potential, noting that “every big film becomes big because audiences embrace it.”

He believes ‘Lala & Poppy’ carries that same promise—because it is, at its heart, a story about people. He reminded the audience that although India has made legal progress in recognising transgender identities, social acceptance remains incomplete. For him, the film begins with a simple, powerful idea: “Humans come first, gender later.”

Bedi emphasised that the film champions the right of every individual to love freely, live without fear, and find dignity in their identity.

Kaizad Gustad: Crafting an Honest, Globally Resonant Love Story

Director Kaizad Gustad described ‘Lala & Poppy’ not as a “queer film” but as a universal love story—one that happens to follow two transgender protagonists.

He outlined the disciplined and deeply research-driven writing process that stretched across several years. Acknowledging that he initially knew little about transgender experiences, Gustad immersed himself in conversations with the queer community, social workers, psychologists, counsellors, and activists. This helped him build a narrative grounded in reality rather than stereotypes.

His intention was clear: to tell a story that speaks to everyone, not by teaching but by touching.

Veer Singh and Suruj Rajkhowa: Bringing Lived Realities to Cinema

Actors Veer Singh and Suruj Rajkhowa, both transgender performers, added an emotional layer to the conversation.

Veer spoke candidly about growing up without seeing anyone like them represented on screen. The opportunity to change that, even for one young person today, is what fuels their performance. “If this person can do it, I can do it too,” Veer said, hoping to inspire self-recognition and confidence in others.

Suruj expanded on the historical misrepresentation of queer characters in Indian cinema. For decades, trans characters appeared as jokes, stereotypes, or side notes. In ‘Lala & Poppy’, they finally get to exist as fully human beings—complex, fragile, hopeful, and real. “That in itself feels groundbreaking,” Suruj reflected.

Taking the Story Beyond Labels: A Film for Everyone

When asked whether the film is targeted toward queer audiences or mainstream viewers, Bobby Bedi responded without hesitation: “It’s a film for people, not a film for festivals.”

The team intends to take the film beyond niche screenings—to mainstream theatres, OTT platforms, and international festivals—because they believe its emotional truth speaks universally.

Director Gustad reiterated that ‘Lala & Poppy’ is not a “message movie.” Instead of moralising, he trusts the audience to feel the film’s core message: love transcends labels, and authenticity resonates more deeply than rhetoric.

A Moment of Visibility and Hope in Indian Cinema

For both lead actors, the significance of the film extends far beyond the craft. It represents visibility, dignity, acceptance, and the chance to simply be seen as people in a space that has historically excluded them.

“It feels like history,” Suruj said, capturing the larger impact the film hopes to make.

As the session came to a close, the prevailing sentiment was clear: ‘Lala & Poppy’ is not just a film about gender identity—it is a film about love, courage, survival, and the right to exist without apology. In a world still learning to embrace fluid identities, the film offers a gentle, evocative reminder that love, in all its forms, deserves the freedom to thrive.