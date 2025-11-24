Turmoil in West Bengal's Art and Culture Scene

Roopa Ganguly, a prominent figure in the art and cultural sector of West Bengal, has raised concerns over the dwindling number of teleserials and film releases in the state. In a press conference, the actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha member stressed the need for harmony and coexistence to prevail.

Ganguly criticized the alleged interference by ruling party affiliates in controlling production numbers and staff involvement in teleserial productions. Many technicians, according to her, are being forced to look for work in neighboring regions, due to increasing industry constraints.

She condemned the growing political influence on the art scene, noting that production houses face closure due to high operating costs attributed to enforced workforce rules. Ganguly emphasized the necessity for the BJP to resolve these conflicts, ensuring that actors and technicians can work harmoniously without political conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)