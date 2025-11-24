Left Menu

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra's Passing Halts IFFI Stage Events

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) cancelled its on-stage events for a day after the death of Bollywood icon Dharmendra. Although stage programs are paused, film screenings will continue as scheduled. Dharmendra, famous for films like 'Sholay', passed away at the age of 89.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:41 IST
The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) faced an unexpected shift in its schedule due to the passing of Bollywood legend Dharmendra. The state-run Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) announced the cancellation of all on-stage programs for Monday.

Bollywood's evergreen actor, Dharmendra, breathed his last at 89. Known for iconic roles in films like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay,' he will be remembered fondly by millions. His film career began with 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.'

Despite the cancellations, ESG confirmed that all film screenings would proceed as planned. The festival started on November 20 and is set to conclude on November 28, ensuring cinephiles still have a chance to partake in the cinematic celebrations.

