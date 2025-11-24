Bollywood Legend Dharmendra's Passing Halts IFFI Stage Events

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) faced an unexpected shift in its schedule due to the passing of Bollywood legend Dharmendra. The state-run Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) announced the cancellation of all on-stage programs for Monday.

Bollywood's evergreen actor, Dharmendra, breathed his last at 89. Known for iconic roles in films like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay,' he will be remembered fondly by millions. His film career began with 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.'

Despite the cancellations, ESG confirmed that all film screenings would proceed as planned. The festival started on November 20 and is set to conclude on November 28, ensuring cinephiles still have a chance to partake in the cinematic celebrations.