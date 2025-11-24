Left Menu

Farewell to Jamaica's Reggae Legend: Jimmy Cliff's Impactful Legacy

Jimmy Cliff, the legendary reggae artist and actor, has passed away at 81. Known for classics like 'Many Rivers to Cross', Cliff was a pivotal figure in reggae music and cinema. His role in 'The Harder They Come' and his extensive discography solidified his status as a cultural icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:41 IST
Jimmy Cliff, the influential reggae icon and actor, has passed away at the age of 81. Best known for his soul-stirring tracks like 'Many Rivers to Cross', and his groundbreaking role in the film 'The Harder They Come', Cliff's legacy in music and cinema continues to resonate worldwide.

Announced on his family's social media, Cliff's death resulted from a 'seizure followed by pneumonia.' As a trailblazer in reggae, his journey from Kingston's vibrant music scene to international stardom inspired countless artists, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh during reggae's golden era.

Cliff's contributions were not just limited to his music. His performance in 'The Harder They Come' marked a significant moment for Jamaican cinema. His impact was further felt through collaborations with top artists and covers of his work by musicians globally. Honored with two Grammys and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cliff's spirit endures in the ongoing appreciation of his art.

