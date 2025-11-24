Farewell to Jamaica's Reggae Legend: Jimmy Cliff's Impactful Legacy

Jimmy Cliff, the influential reggae icon and actor, has passed away at the age of 81. Best known for his soul-stirring tracks like 'Many Rivers to Cross', and his groundbreaking role in the film 'The Harder They Come', Cliff's legacy in music and cinema continues to resonate worldwide.

Announced on his family's social media, Cliff's death resulted from a 'seizure followed by pneumonia.' As a trailblazer in reggae, his journey from Kingston's vibrant music scene to international stardom inspired countless artists, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh during reggae's golden era.

Cliff's contributions were not just limited to his music. His performance in 'The Harder They Come' marked a significant moment for Jamaican cinema. His impact was further felt through collaborations with top artists and covers of his work by musicians globally. Honored with two Grammys and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cliff's spirit endures in the ongoing appreciation of his art.