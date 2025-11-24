Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Dharmendra

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. Revered for his contributions to Indian cinema, Dharmendra's legacy spans a remarkable 65-year career in Bollywood, leaving an indelible mark.

Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid their respects to the late veteran Bollywood actor, Dharmendra, who died this Monday. The actor was remembered as a beloved figure in Bollywood, having contributed significantly to the Indian film industry.

Abdullah reflected on Dharmendra's deep connection with Jammu and Kashmir, noting that the actor frequently visited the region for film shoots and holidays until 1987-88. Both Abdullah and Reddy expressed that Dharmendra's passing represents a significant loss for Bollywood.

In a career that spanned 65 years and included 300 films, Dharmendra captivated audiences with blockbuster hits like 'Sholay'. Reddy recalled becoming a fan after watching 'Sholay', while Abdullah shared his childhood admiration for the actor's work. Dharmendra's legacy will be cherished by fans and the film industry alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

