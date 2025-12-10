Honoring Legacy: The Assam Movement and Its Enduring Impact
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the significance of the 'Shaheed Smarak' as a symbol of the Assam Movement. This historic anti-infiltrator agitation is remembered for unifying Assamese society in its quest to protect identity and culture. Sonowal acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's efforts to address infiltration issues central to the Movement.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the importance of the 'Shaheed Smarak' on Wednesday, marking its inauguration as a symbol of the historic Assam Movement against infiltrators. According to Sonowal, this memorial will guide the state in its commitment to safeguarding Assam's identity, culture, and existence.
Alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sonowal dedicated the site to the public, paying tribute to the martyrs of the six-year-long anti-foreigner agitation that began in 1979. This historic movement claimed its first victim on this day, fortifying Assamese unity toward national identity protection.
Sonowal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing decisive measures against illegal infiltration, a core issue of the Assam Movement. He highlighted his visit to the India-Bangladesh border with key leaders, showcasing efforts to curb infiltration and protect state sovereignty and identity.
