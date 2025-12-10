Mass Mobilization Against Medical College Privatization in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy is poised to meet Governor Abdul Nazeer on December 18 to hand over an extensive collection of one crore signatures. These signatures, gathered signifying strong public opposition, stand in protest against the privatisation of ten newly established government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Ahead of the meeting, senior YSRCP figure Botcha Satyanarayana voiced criticism against the NDA coalition. He alleged growing public dissent toward the state's privatisation initiative, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of prioritizing corporate gains over public welfare through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Satyanarayana cited unprecedented public anger, claiming the YSRCP's efforts mobilized lakhs in the movement against privatisation, warning it jeopardizes affordability and access to healthcare. The party has undertaken significant measures, dispatching boxes of signatures from the campaign to YSRCP district leaders as a final push in expressing public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)