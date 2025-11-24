Global Unity through the Gita: A Timeless Spiritual Dialogue

In a powerful video message at the International Gita Festival, held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extolled the Bhagavad Gita as a universal guide that transcends religious boundaries. He noted its teachings on righteous living and spiritual clarity as globally relevant.

The festival, which featured the 10th International Gita Conference inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was organized by Kurukshetra University, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Kurukshetra Development Board. It gathered spiritual leaders, scholars, and key political figures, illustrating widespread reverence for the scripture.

Jaishankar announced initiatives to internationalize the festival and amplify the Gita's profound messages. Partnering with Missions abroad, the ministry engaged foreign scholars and organized exhibitions showcasing the Gita's numerous translations. These efforts, he stressed, aim to foster global harmony and uphold shared values.

