Uttarakhand's Jageshwar Dham: A Fusion of Spirituality and Tourism

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami urges pilgrims to visit Jageshwar Dham, highlighting its spiritual significance and potential for tourism. To enhance its grandeur, he calls for improved infrastructure and coordination among departments. Dhami envisions the site as a global spiritual and cultural hub, fueling local economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:37 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Shri Jageshwar Dham temple (Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is calling on devotees worldwide to explore the spiritual haven of Shri Jageshwar Dham in Almora district, especially during the sacred month of Shravan. Emphasized in a recent social media post, Dhami described the temple as a unique blend of faith, spirituality, and serenity, set amidst dense cedar forests.

Highlighting the growing influx of pilgrims, CM Dhami recommended visiting during winter to truly absorb the site's tranquility. He advocated for a robust enhancement of its infrastructure, stressing coordinated efforts among various governmental departments to preserve and elevate Jageshwar's grandeur.

On October 28, the CM stressed the need for continuous development and maintenance, urging authorities to focus on both Jageshwar Dham and Vriddha Jageshwar. His vision is to transform the destination into a global spiritual and cultural landmark, fostering employment and empowering local communities economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

