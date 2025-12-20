Uttarakhand's Jageshwar Dham: A Fusion of Spirituality and Tourism

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is calling on devotees worldwide to explore the spiritual haven of Shri Jageshwar Dham in Almora district, especially during the sacred month of Shravan. Emphasized in a recent social media post, Dhami described the temple as a unique blend of faith, spirituality, and serenity, set amidst dense cedar forests.

Highlighting the growing influx of pilgrims, CM Dhami recommended visiting during winter to truly absorb the site's tranquility. He advocated for a robust enhancement of its infrastructure, stressing coordinated efforts among various governmental departments to preserve and elevate Jageshwar's grandeur.

On October 28, the CM stressed the need for continuous development and maintenance, urging authorities to focus on both Jageshwar Dham and Vriddha Jageshwar. His vision is to transform the destination into a global spiritual and cultural landmark, fostering employment and empowering local communities economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)