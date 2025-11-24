Left Menu

Lachit – The Warrior: Honoring Assam's Legendary Hero Through Animation

The animated documentary 'Lachit – The Warrior', released on social media by Pi Media on Lachit Divas, celebrates Assam’s legendary general Lachit Barphukan. Directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, the film has garnered awards globally and aims to inspire cultural pride in Assamese youth through its tribute to the courageous commander.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:10 IST
The animated documentary 'Lachit – The Warrior', celebrating Assam's historic general Lachit Barphukan, was released Monday by Pi Media across social media platforms, coinciding with Lachit Divas. Directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, the film highlights Assamese courage, discipline, and patriotism epitomized by Barphukan.

The documentary has already been featured in 50 international film festivals, including the prestigious International Film Festival of India, New York Lift-Off Film Festival, and Cannes – Marché du Film. It has won a total of 19 best documentary awards and several other accolades globally.

By showcasing Barphukan's heroism, particularly in the historic Battle of Saraighat, the creators hope the film will instill cultural pride in young Assamese viewers. Lachit Divas, celebrated annually on November 24, honors the general's legacy and triumph at the River Brahmaputra.

