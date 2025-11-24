Vishal Bhardwaj on AI: Embracing Tech, Safeguarding Emotions

Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has expressed his views on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the film industry. Addressing the annual Lata Mangeshkar memorial talk at IFFI, Bhardwaj asserted that AI is an inevitable part of technology's progression but emphasized that it will never replicate human emotions such as love and death.

Bhardwaj mentioned that, historically, technological advancements such as computers were initially met with skepticism, yet people eventually adapted to them as indispensable tools. The composer also addressed concerns about AI usurping creativity, stating that the true essence of emotion in art will always belong to humans.

During the session, remarks on the use of AI in music were also shared by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Bhardwaj critiqued OTT platforms for advising filmmakers to limit songs, arguing that music is intrinsic to Indian films. He articulated a vision of continued celebration of music in cinema, despite changing industry norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)