Vishal Bhardwaj on AI: Embracing Tech, Safeguarding Emotions

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj discusses the importance of embracing AI without fear, asserting that while AI can advance technology, it will never grasp emotions like love or death. He highlights the shift in perspective similar to the advent of computers and stresses the significance of music in films despite OTT's emphasis on drama over songs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:10 IST
Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has expressed his views on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the film industry. Addressing the annual Lata Mangeshkar memorial talk at IFFI, Bhardwaj asserted that AI is an inevitable part of technology's progression but emphasized that it will never replicate human emotions such as love and death.

Bhardwaj mentioned that, historically, technological advancements such as computers were initially met with skepticism, yet people eventually adapted to them as indispensable tools. The composer also addressed concerns about AI usurping creativity, stating that the true essence of emotion in art will always belong to humans.

During the session, remarks on the use of AI in music were also shared by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Bhardwaj critiqued OTT platforms for advising filmmakers to limit songs, arguing that music is intrinsic to Indian films. He articulated a vision of continued celebration of music in cinema, despite changing industry norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

