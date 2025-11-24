A Farewell to the Cinematic Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On

Indian cinema is in mourning following the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra at the age of 89. The celebrated star, often dubbed the 'original He-Man' of the industry, had an illustrious career spanning 65 years and featured in nearly 300 films, including iconic titles such as 'Sholay' and 'Satyakam.'

Dharmendra's charisma and humility off-screen were lauded by fellow actors and industry stalwarts. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among those who paid tribute to the late actor, praising his kindness and lasting influence on Indian cinema. Many recalled personal anecdotes, highlighting his authenticity and the bond he shared with colleagues.

The loss of Dharmendra marks the end of a cinematic era. As tributes pour in from film personalities like Karan Johar, Chiranjeevi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, his legacy as a monumental figure in Indian filmmaking continues to resonate. The film fraternity and fans alike are left cherishing his enduring charm, humility, and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)