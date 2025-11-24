Left Menu

A Farewell to the Cinematic Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On

Indian cinema mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. Known as the 'original He-Man,' Dharmendra's career spanned 65 years and 300 films. Celebrities and co-stars remember him for his warmth, humility, and indelible impact on Indian cinema, leaving a legacy for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:24 IST
A Farewell to the Cinematic Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cinema is in mourning following the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra at the age of 89. The celebrated star, often dubbed the 'original He-Man' of the industry, had an illustrious career spanning 65 years and featured in nearly 300 films, including iconic titles such as 'Sholay' and 'Satyakam.'

Dharmendra's charisma and humility off-screen were lauded by fellow actors and industry stalwarts. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among those who paid tribute to the late actor, praising his kindness and lasting influence on Indian cinema. Many recalled personal anecdotes, highlighting his authenticity and the bond he shared with colleagues.

The loss of Dharmendra marks the end of a cinematic era. As tributes pour in from film personalities like Karan Johar, Chiranjeevi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, his legacy as a monumental figure in Indian filmmaking continues to resonate. The film fraternity and fans alike are left cherishing his enduring charm, humility, and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025