Punjab Mourns: Bollywood He-Man Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On

Political figures across Punjab have expressed their condolences following the death of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol on Monday. Revered as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, his passing at the age of 89 marks the end of a remarkable six-decade career that spanned nearly 300 films, including iconic hits like Satyakam and Sholay.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised Dharmendra, celebrating his rise from a small village in Punjab to achieving cinematic stardom. Mann highlighted the actor's indelible contribution to Bollywood, noting that his performances captivated the hearts of millions across the country.

The emotional tributes continued with Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, among others, who hailed Dharmendra's enduring legacy of resilience and cultural impact. With heartfelt posts on social media, leaders commemorated the actor's humility and iconic status, encapsulating his spirit that resonated beyond the silver screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)