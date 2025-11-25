Cultural Strife in Bangladesh: Baul Singer's Arrest Sparks Outcry

On Monday, several noted figures from Bangladesh's civil society condemned the arrest of a baul singer, citing charges of inflaming public sentiment, and criticized subsequent attacks by Islamists on fellow mystics. They argued that religious strife has escalated following the departure of Sheikh Hasina's regime.

A signed statement by 250 prominent citizens highlighted a rise in religious extremism, pointing to a particular group's self-appointment as a 'sole agent' of Islam. This group has embarked on aggressive purges, employing accusations of public sentiment manipulation, thereby creating a stifling environment.

The statement detailed numerous attacks, from shrine demolitions to public harassment, calling for stronger law enforcement action. Other rights organizations and cultural activists echoed these sentiments, voicing concerns over deteriorating religious harmony and urging the government to hold aggressors accountable.

