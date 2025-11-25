Honoring the Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Symbol of Faith and Sacrifice

On the significant occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the revered Sikh Guru, crediting him for his immense spiritual influence and uncompromising defense of his culture and faith in the face of brutal invasions.

Shah's tribute, shared on the social media platform X, highlighted the Guru's indelible impact on the nation. Known as 'Hind Ki Chadar', Guru Tegh Bahadur's resilient stand for the Kashmiri Pandits and his challenge to the Mughals' tyranny are hallmarks of his legacy.

Remembering the Guru's life of valor, sacrifice, and devotion, Shah expressed pride in his historical contributions, underscoring the importance of national defense. To honor this legacy, the government is dedicating a year-long commemoration to his sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)