Honoring the Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Symbol of Faith and Sacrifice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, highlighting his dedication to spiritual practices, culture, and faith amid adversity. Shah praised the Guru's valiant efforts in defending Kashmiri Pandits and challenging the Mughal oppressors. The government is marking this occasion with a year-long observance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:26 IST
On the significant occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the revered Sikh Guru, crediting him for his immense spiritual influence and uncompromising defense of his culture and faith in the face of brutal invasions.

Shah's tribute, shared on the social media platform X, highlighted the Guru's indelible impact on the nation. Known as 'Hind Ki Chadar', Guru Tegh Bahadur's resilient stand for the Kashmiri Pandits and his challenge to the Mughals' tyranny are hallmarks of his legacy.

Remembering the Guru's life of valor, sacrifice, and devotion, Shah expressed pride in his historical contributions, underscoring the importance of national defense. To honor this legacy, the government is dedicating a year-long commemoration to his sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

