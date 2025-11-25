Left Menu

Modi Leads Ayodhya's Historic Ram Temple Flag Hoisting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya to attend a significant flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple complex. This event marked the formal completion of the temple's construction. The ceremony, rich in cultural symbolism, drew a large and enthusiastic crowd to welcome the prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:56 IST
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a monumental roadshow in Ayodhya on Tuesday, where the completion of the Ram temple construction was formally acknowledged with a flag hoisting ceremony, known as the 'Dhwajarohan'.

Modi, a central figure at the event, paid his respects at the Sapt Mandir within the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex prior to this significant occasion, reflecting the cultural and religious importance of the site. Upon arrival in Ayodhya, he expressed his participation in the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' via a Facebook post.

The event was attended by a significant number of supporters, including women and youth, who showcased their enthusiasm by showering flowers on the motorcade. High-profile attendees included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. The prime minister later visited the newly constructed Sapt Mandir, reinforced with temples honoring revered sages and deities, symbolizing a profound heritage.

