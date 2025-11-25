Scarlett Johansson Joins the 'Exorcist' Franchise
Scarlett Johansson is set to join a new 'Exorcist' film, marking her entrance into the horror genre. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the project is backed by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and others. Johansson is also starring in 'Ray Gunn', a sci-fi film for Netflix about a private detective in a futuristic world.
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is making her debut in the horror genre, joining the cast of an upcoming 'Exorcist' film. The project, directed by Mike Flanagan of 'The Haunting of Hill House' fame, promises to be a captivating addition to the storied franchise.
Flanagan, who also wrote the film, expressed his excitement about working with Johansson, stating, 'Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real. I couldn't be happier to have her join this 'Exorcist' film.' The production is a collaborative effort between Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Flanagan's Red Room Pictures.
Beyond the 'Exorcist' film, Johansson will also headline 'Ray Gunn', a Netflix-bound sci-fi flick where she plays Raymund Gunn, the last human private detective in a world shared by humans and aliens. Directed by Brad Bird and produced by industry heavyweights John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg, 'Ray Gunn' adds another intriguing title to Johansson's impressive filmography.
