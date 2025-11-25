A Historic Milestone: Saffron Flag Hoisted at Ram Temple

The saffron flag was ceremonially hoisted atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking a momentous milestone in India's spiritual and cultural history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the event, which is hailed as a testament to the 'shankalp se siddhi' (pledge to fulfilment) concept.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized that this flag hoisting was not merely a ritual but a historic moment born from decades of struggle and sacrifice. He declared this Tuesday as a sacred day for all Indians, reflecting the deep-rooted faith and cultural ethos of the nation.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the occasion as an unforgettable chapter in India's eternal cultural narrative. He highlighted the resilience of Kar Sevaks and the unwavering faith of Ram devotees, which have been central to achieving this landmark event.

(With inputs from agencies.)