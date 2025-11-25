Saffron Flag Hoisted at Ayodhya's Ram Temple: A Historical Milestone

The Ram Temple completion in Ayodhya was ceremoniously marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the saffron flag. The event, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, celebrated the culmination of a historic journey that began with the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict favoring Ram Mandir construction on the disputed site.

Bhagwat emphasized the significance of the event, acknowledging sacrifices made by countless individuals over the years. He reflected on the temple as a symbol of fulfilled dreams, thanks to the untiring efforts and perseverance of many, including those who couldn't witness its completion but yearned for this day.

Highlighting the flag's symbolism, Bhagwat noted its alignment with 'dharma' and the enduring values it embodies. He underscored the resilience of Hindu society and expressed a vision for India to share its truth globally, inspiring the world with its commitment to righteousness and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)