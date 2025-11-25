Left Menu

Finding Direction: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Inspiring Journey in Filmmaking

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari transitioned from advertising to filmmaking with 'Nil Battey Sannata', a story close to her heart. Encouraged by producers, her directorial debut became a learning experience, leading to notable projects like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. Tiwari emphasizes storytelling without labels, focusing on narratives that inspire.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, renowned director, candidly shared with PTI how she unexpectedly ventured into filmmaking with 'Nil Battey Sannata', a film capturing a single mother's dedication to her daughter's education. Tiwari, initially working as an art director and writer, was deeply inspired by the personal resonance of the story.

This unplanned leap into directing received significant support from producers Ajay Rai and Alan McAlex. Tiwari credits them for encouraging her to embrace directing, leading to acclaimed films like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga'. She stresses the impact film festivals had on shaping her career and expanding her storytelling vision.

Tiwari challenges the distinction between commercial and independent cinema, urging narratives to define themselves beyond labels. Her focus remains on crafting stories that resonate with audiences, especially in the context of 'new age India'. She has several ongoing projects, including a series for a major OTT platform.

