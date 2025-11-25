From Winter Wear to Tolu Bommalata: The Colorful Bazaar of India's IITF 2025

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 has become a thriving hub for Delhiites searching for winter essentials and holistic health remedies, as the city grapples with escalating pollution. Visitors flock to the vibrant stalls, attracted by solutions ranging from warm clothing to ayurvedic medicines aimed at combatting persistent seasonal ailments.

Participants like Amar Singh, overwhelmed by the cold, appreciate the fair's diverse offerings. 'The cold is already hitting me,' he notes, choosing homoeopathic syrups over allopathic alternatives. The fourteen-day event, themed 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', spans Bharat Mandapam with a host of state-specific stalls, crafts, and small industry products.

A highlight of the fair includes master artisan Dalavai Shivamma, showcasing the ancient Tolu Bommalata leather-puppet craft. Her presence, alongside others like the herbal brand of Padma Shri Shahnaz Husain, underlines the fair's commitment to preserving cultural heritage, drawing substantial crowds amid the city's smoggy winter days.

(With inputs from agencies.)