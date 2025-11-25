Lok Sabha Speaker Emphasizes Constitutional Values at Jaipur Event

In a compelling address at a Jaipur university event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cast the Constitution not simply as a set of laws, but as the essence and guiding force of India. He emphasized the foundational democratic principles: justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, vital for the nation's growth.

Birla underlined that the Constitution was a continuation of the freedom struggle, constructed painstakingly over three years by leaders like B R Ambedkar and Sardar Patel, amidst challenges of cultural diversity and princely states. This historic effort ensures justice and rights for all citizens.

Birla further stated the growing role of India's youth in global issues like climate change and urged educational institutions to strengthen constitutional studies. By fostering innovation and research, universities can contribute significantly to a developed and strong India.

(With inputs from agencies.)