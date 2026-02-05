Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Jharkhand's Disturbing Tribal Girls' Assault Case

In a shocking case, eight individuals, four of whom are minors, have been arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district for the alleged rape of two tribal girls. The victims were on their way home after attending a 'jatra' when the heinous act took place.

The crime occurred on the night of January 25 in the Khukhra police station vicinity. Authorities quickly formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by SDPO Sumit Prasad, to address the grave incident. The SIT successfully apprehended the suspects, relying on clues from a dog squad, forensic science analysis, and technical surveillance.

While the four adults have been remanded to judicial custody, the minors are being held at a remand home. Both victims are reportedly medically stable, and the elder girl has even managed to take her matriculation exams amidst the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)