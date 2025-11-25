A Landmark Moment: Modi Unfurls Hope atop Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, marked a historic milestone on Tuesday as he hoisted the Dharma Dhwaj atop the completed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This act signified the fulfilling of a 500-year-old resolution and the mending of centuries-long wounds, addressing India's deep-rooted spiritual aspirations.

The event was attended by major figures including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh's political leaders. Modi used this occasion to call upon citizens to shed colonial-era mindsets and aim for a developed India by 2047, emphasizing the importance of India's rich civilizational roots.

Ayodhya transformed into a vibrant cultural stage, featuring diverse performances that paid homage to India's deep spiritual connection. The Prime Minister's fifth visit highlighted the area's blend of tradition and modernity, with numerous visitors witnessing the celebration of India's historical and cultural reawakening.

(With inputs from agencies.)