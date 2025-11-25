Left Menu

Stalin Opens Semmozhi Poonga: A Tribute to Tamil Culture

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 45-acre Semmozhi Poonga (Classical Language Park) in Coimbatore. The park, built at a cost of Rs 208.5 crore, includes 23 themed gardens and additional features such as an amphitheatre and artificial waterfalls. Stalin highlighted the park as a fulfillment of a promise by his late father, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:08 IST
Stalin Opens Semmozhi Poonga: A Tribute to Tamil Culture
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has proudly inaugurated the Semmozhi Poonga, a sprawling 45-acre botanical garden, in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art facility was envisioned at a substantial investment of Rs 208.5 crore.

The park boasts 23 distinct themed gardens, including highlights such as a rock garden, flower garden, aroma garden, bamboo garden, water garden, herbal garden, and a pollinator garden. Additional attractions comprise an amphitheatre, a cafeteria, and an impressive entrance featuring artificial waterfalls.

Expressing his satisfaction, Stalin shared on the social media platform 'X' that he was fulfilling a promise made by his father and leader, the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, underscoring the park's cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
2
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India
3
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India
4
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025