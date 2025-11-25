Stalin Opens Semmozhi Poonga: A Tribute to Tamil Culture

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has proudly inaugurated the Semmozhi Poonga, a sprawling 45-acre botanical garden, in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art facility was envisioned at a substantial investment of Rs 208.5 crore.

The park boasts 23 distinct themed gardens, including highlights such as a rock garden, flower garden, aroma garden, bamboo garden, water garden, herbal garden, and a pollinator garden. Additional attractions comprise an amphitheatre, a cafeteria, and an impressive entrance featuring artificial waterfalls.

Expressing his satisfaction, Stalin shared on the social media platform 'X' that he was fulfilling a promise made by his father and leader, the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, underscoring the park's cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)