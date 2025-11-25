IFFI 2025 Explores Future of Filmmaking with Masterclass on AI and LLMs

The sixth day of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 captivated audiences with an intellectually engaging and forward-looking masterclass titled “The New AI Cinema: A Discourse on Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs)”. The session brought together acclaimed filmmaker Shri Shekhar Kapur, technologist Shri Shankar Ramakrishnan, and AI expert Shri V. Muralitharan for an illuminating exploration of how artificial intelligence is reshaping the film industry.

Held before an audience of film enthusiasts, students, industry professionals, and creators, the masterclass became one of the festival’s most anticipated sessions—reflecting the growing curiosity surrounding AI-powered filmmaking and its creative, ethical, and technological implications.

Honouring Shekhar Kapur: A Visionary in Indian Cinema

The session began with Shri Ravi Kottarakara honouring Shekhar Kapur’s unparalleled contributions to Indian and global cinema. Kottarakara noted Kapur’s visionary storytelling, innovative craft, and willingness to embrace new technology long before digital tools became mainstream.

Special tribute was paid to Kapur’s iconic film “Mr. India”, still celebrated decades later for its groundbreaking visual effects, unforgettable narrative, and cultural influence. The acknowledgment set the tone for a session that bridged cinematic legacy with futuristic innovation.

Shekhar Kapur: “AI Is the Most Democratic Medium for Filmmaking”

Initiating the discourse, Shekhar Kapur reflected on the extraordinary transformation AI has brought to the creative world. He described AI as “the most democratic medium in filmmaking”, noting that it has reduced barriers and expanded opportunities for millions.

He shared a light-hearted yet powerful anecdote: his cook used ChatGPT to write a script for Mr. India 2. This example, Kapur said, underscores AI’s ability to empower ordinary individuals, giving rise to new voices and previously unimaginable creative possibilities.

He emphasised that AI is not just a technological advancement but a cultural shift that could redefine global cinema. India, with the world’s largest youth population, he noted, is uniquely positioned to lead this new cinematic movement driven by innovation and imagination.

VFX vs. AI: Kapur Clarifies the Distinct Roles

To eliminate common misconceptions, Kapur explained the fundamental difference between VFX and AI:

VFX: Creating, manipulating, or enhancing visual images digitally—traditionally handled by sophisticated post-production teams.

AI: A broader ecosystem involving machine learning, automation, and creative generation, enabling tools that assist or create dialogue, imagery, scripts, animation, or even entire sequences.

He noted that while VFX enhances visuals, AI transforms the creative process itself, enabling new forms of storytelling and production.

Practical AI for Filmmakers: Tools, Techniques, and Real Examples

Technologist Shri Shankar Ramakrishnan and AI specialist Shri V. Muralitharan offered a deep dive into how AI tools are revolutionising production workflows. They demonstrated:

Script development using tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and generative writing assistants

AI-supported storyboarding

Design of lighting patterns, camera angles, and cinematographic elements

AI-assisted shot-breakdowns and visual ideation

The duo also showcased their AI-assisted film “The Turban and The Rock”, written by Raja Rao. They explained how multiple AI platforms were integrated to create the film’s narrative structure, mood boards, and visual treatments, offering the audience firsthand insight into AI-driven creative workflows.

Screening of “The Lost Legends”: A Glimpse Into AI Cinema

During the interactive Q&A segment, panellists addressed questions on AI’s role in:

Documentary production

Archival restoration

Skill development and film education

Audio and video repair for old footage

Democratising filmmaking for students and small creators

The audience was then shown an AI-generated short documentary titled “The Lost Legends”, offering a striking demonstration of how generative AI can bring imaginative narratives to life.

Human Emotion: The Soul of Cinema

Despite acknowledging AI’s transformative potential, Shekhar Kapur stressed that cinema’s emotional core will always come from human creators. He said:

“AI can accelerate and assist, but it cannot replace human emotion. The heart of a story must come from a human experience.”

He reminded filmmakers that tools may evolve, but artistry, empathy, and emotion remain essential to the cinematic experience.

Tribute to Dharmendra: Honouring a Legend

The masterclass concluded with a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood icon Dharmendra, celebrating his remarkable career and timeless contributions to Indian cinema. The session ended on an emotional note, linking film history with its promising technological future.

IFFI 2025: A Festival Embracing Innovation and Tradition

The engaging session reaffirmed IFFI’s commitment to exploring not only global cinema but also the cutting-edge technologies shaping its future. “The New AI Cinema” masterclass will be remembered as one of the most enriching events of IFFI 2025—an inspiring confluence of tradition, creativity, innovation, and the ever-expanding possibilities of AI.