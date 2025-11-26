Left Menu

Entertainment Icons and Industry Moves: A Week of Endings and Auctions

The entertainment world mourns the loss of reggae icon Jimmy Cliff and Bollywood legend Dharmendra Deol. Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery solicits improved offers, Netflix launches a 'Stranger Things' finale event, and Propstore announces a major movie memorabilia auction, showcasing 'Star Wars' and 'Elf' items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:28 IST
Entertainment Icons and Industry Moves: A Week of Endings and Auctions

The entertainment industry faces a somber start to the week with the passing of two legendary figures. Jimmy Cliff, a trailblazer in reggae music, has died at the age of 81 after a seizure and subsequent pneumonia. In India, Bollywood action hero Dharmendra Deol passed away at 89 in Mumbai, following a prolonged illness, leaving behind two wives and six children.

In other media news, Warner Bros Discovery has set a December 1 deadline for potential buyers to submit improved acquisition offers. The media conglomerate, which includes brands like HBO and CNN, is considering sale options and has reportedly received initial bids from Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix.

Elsewhere, Netflix celebrates the upcoming final season of its hit series 'Stranger Things' with a large-scale marketing event in Los Angeles called 'One Last Ride,' drawing thousands of fans. Additionally, Propstore is gearing up for a grand memorabilia auction, featuring iconic items from movies like 'Star Wars' and 'Elf', estimated to total over $10 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

 India
2
Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

 Global
3
Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism Laws

Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism ...

 Global
4
Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025