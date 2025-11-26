Entertainment Icons and Industry Moves: A Week of Endings and Auctions

The entertainment industry faces a somber start to the week with the passing of two legendary figures. Jimmy Cliff, a trailblazer in reggae music, has died at the age of 81 after a seizure and subsequent pneumonia. In India, Bollywood action hero Dharmendra Deol passed away at 89 in Mumbai, following a prolonged illness, leaving behind two wives and six children.

In other media news, Warner Bros Discovery has set a December 1 deadline for potential buyers to submit improved acquisition offers. The media conglomerate, which includes brands like HBO and CNN, is considering sale options and has reportedly received initial bids from Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix.

Elsewhere, Netflix celebrates the upcoming final season of its hit series 'Stranger Things' with a large-scale marketing event in Los Angeles called 'One Last Ride,' drawing thousands of fans. Additionally, Propstore is gearing up for a grand memorabilia auction, featuring iconic items from movies like 'Star Wars' and 'Elf', estimated to total over $10 million.

