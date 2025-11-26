Left Menu

Diageo India's Impressive ESG Milestones Drive Sustainability Leadership

Diageo India reported a 93% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and 99% renewable energy use. Their 2024-2025 ESG index highlights achievements in water conservation, low-carbon initiatives, and community impacts. The company aims for a 50% female leadership and promotes responsible drinking, underscoring strong governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:19 IST
Diageo India's Impressive ESG Milestones Drive Sustainability Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Diageo India has announced a remarkable 93% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2020, as part of its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) index.

The company's achievements, aligned with global standards and covering fiscal year 2024-2025, reveal significant advances in renewable energy use, water conservation, and low-carbon initiatives.

Diageo India has set ambitious sustainability goals, driving impactful community-focused programs and making strides in increasing female representation in leadership roles.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

 India
2
Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

 Global
3
Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism Laws

Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism ...

 Global
4
Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025