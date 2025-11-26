Diageo India's Impressive ESG Milestones Drive Sustainability Leadership
Diageo India reported a 93% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and 99% renewable energy use. Their 2024-2025 ESG index highlights achievements in water conservation, low-carbon initiatives, and community impacts. The company aims for a 50% female leadership and promotes responsible drinking, underscoring strong governance.
Diageo India has announced a remarkable 93% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2020, as part of its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) index.
The company's achievements, aligned with global standards and covering fiscal year 2024-2025, reveal significant advances in renewable energy use, water conservation, and low-carbon initiatives.
Diageo India has set ambitious sustainability goals, driving impactful community-focused programs and making strides in increasing female representation in leadership roles.
