Diageo India's Impressive ESG Milestones Drive Sustainability Leadership

Diageo India has announced a remarkable 93% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2020, as part of its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) index.

The company's achievements, aligned with global standards and covering fiscal year 2024-2025, reveal significant advances in renewable energy use, water conservation, and low-carbon initiatives.

Diageo India has set ambitious sustainability goals, driving impactful community-focused programs and making strides in increasing female representation in leadership roles.