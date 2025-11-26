Left Menu

Rampur 1943 Virasat: A Legacy Distilled

Radico Khaitan Limited has launched Rampur 1943 Virasat, a new spirit that combines tradition with modernity. Crafted from six-row Indian barley at Rampur Distillery, the spirit matures in American Bourbon Barrels and finishes in Ruby Port Pipes. It embodies Indian heritage and craftsmanship, priced between ₹3,500 and ₹4,500.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Radico Khaitan Limited has announced the release of Rampur 1943 Virasat, a spirit that blends Rampur's rich legacy with contemporary innovation. Distilled at the Himalayan foothills, it features six-row Indian barley and utilizes newly designed pot stills for a refined identity.

The spirit undergoes maturation in American Bourbon Barrels and finishes in Ruby Port Pipes. This process, influenced by the extremes of North India's climate, results in a complex and full-bodied experience that showcases depth and character. It embodies the essence of Rampur's craftsmanship.

Available for ₹3,500 to ₹4,500, Rampur 1943 Virasat will initially launch in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. The spirit highlights traditional Indian artistry, inviting enthusiasts to experience a unique blend of heritage and innovation in every sip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

