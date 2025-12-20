FSSAI Debunks Egg-Cancer Myths: Eggs Remain Safe and Nutritious

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has dismissed recent allegations associating eggs with cancer risk. According to FSSAI, these claims are scientifically unfounded and could unnecessarily alarm the public.

Clarifying the situation, FSSAI assured that eggs sold in India are safe for consumption. The recent reports raising concerns about the presence of nitrofuran metabolites in eggs lack a scientific basis.

FSSAI emphasized that its regulatory framework aligns with global standards. The use of nitrofurans is prohibited in food-producing animals. Any trace residues detected fall below the set regulatory threshold and don't imply health risks.

