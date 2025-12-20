Left Menu

FSSAI Debunks Egg-Cancer Myths: Eggs Remain Safe and Nutritious

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) refuted claims linking eggs to cancer, stating these claims lack scientific evidence. It reassured consumers that eggs in India are safe to eat, with nitrofuran levels strictly regulated. FSSAI encouraged reliance on verified scientific advice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has dismissed recent allegations associating eggs with cancer risk. According to FSSAI, these claims are scientifically unfounded and could unnecessarily alarm the public.

Clarifying the situation, FSSAI assured that eggs sold in India are safe for consumption. The recent reports raising concerns about the presence of nitrofuran metabolites in eggs lack a scientific basis.

FSSAI emphasized that its regulatory framework aligns with global standards. The use of nitrofurans is prohibited in food-producing animals. Any trace residues detected fall below the set regulatory threshold and don't imply health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

