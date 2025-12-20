Supreme Court's Heavy Penalty on Rajasthan Dental Colleges for Admission Irregularities

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has imposed stringent fines on ten private dental colleges in Rajasthan, amounting to Rs 10 crore each, in response to major irregularities in their admission procedures.

The ruling criticized the state government for their part in these violations, as they had reduced the NEET eligibility percentile without proper authorization, allowing unqualified students to gain admission.

To correct this, the Supreme Court has mandated that fines be directed towards welfare initiatives in Rajasthan, while ensuring students from the affected admission batch have their degrees regularized, subject to commitments of providing pro bono services.

