Farewell to a Legend: Dharmendra's Impact on Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, whom he considered a father figure. Dharmendra's passing at 89 has deeply affected the film industry, with many sharing fond memories. Sharma recalls Dharmendra's influence and support, especially during the early days of his show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:32 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma has expressed profound grief over the loss of veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, whom he regarded as a father figure. Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, leading to widespread mourning across the film industry.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film ''Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'', Sharma said he felt the loss keenly, likening it to losing his father for the second time. ''There will never be another like Dharmendra,'' he stated, reflecting on the void left by the legendary star's demise.

Highlighting their special bond, Sharma recounted how Dharmendra was the first celebrity guest on ''The Kapil Sharma Show'', emphasizing his generosity and support during the show's inception. ''He lived like a king,'' Sharma noted, underscoring the immense impact Dharmendra had on his life.

