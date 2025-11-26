Farewell to a Legend: Dharmendra's Impact on Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, whom he considered a father figure. Dharmendra's passing at 89 has deeply affected the film industry, with many sharing fond memories. Sharma recalls Dharmendra's influence and support, especially during the early days of his show.
- Country:
- India
Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma has expressed profound grief over the loss of veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, whom he regarded as a father figure. Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, leading to widespread mourning across the film industry.
At the trailer launch of his upcoming film ''Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'', Sharma said he felt the loss keenly, likening it to losing his father for the second time. ''There will never be another like Dharmendra,'' he stated, reflecting on the void left by the legendary star's demise.
Highlighting their special bond, Sharma recounted how Dharmendra was the first celebrity guest on ''The Kapil Sharma Show'', emphasizing his generosity and support during the show's inception. ''He lived like a king,'' Sharma noted, underscoring the immense impact Dharmendra had on his life.
ALSO READ
Blame lies with everyone and starts with me: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on India's 0-2 Test series loss to South Africa.
26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tributes to martyrs at event in Mumbai.
Tragic Loss: IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi's Fatal Car Accident
Stocks Juggle Between Gains and Losses Amid Economic Data and AI Chip Rivalry
Ministry Seeks Insight into Post-Harvest Losses