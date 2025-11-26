GameCraft Pro: Kerala's Leap to Gaming Hub Status

In a transformative move for Kerala's gaming landscape, GameCraft Pro was launched at India's largest gaming conference, IGDC 2025. Spearheaded by TILTEDU and DATSI School for Storytellers, this one-year professional program in Game Design & Development will commence in January 2026 at DATSI's Trivandrum campus.

The unveiling saw notable figures like Seeram Sambasiva Rao and Anoop Ambika highlighting Kerala's potential as a creative-tech hub. Designed to integrate students into professional studios, the program focuses on game mechanics, narrative design, programming, and 2D/3D asset creation, transforming them into creators ready for the industry.

Kerala's strategic push is supported by a robust AVGC Policy and seeks to advance its gaming industry beyond current hubs like Bangalore. The program emphasizes original IP creation and has received endorsements from industry leaders aiming to cultivate future gaming entrepreneurs.