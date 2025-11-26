Winning Words on Wheels: An Inspiring Sports Story
Pippa York, a former Tour de France cyclist, and David Walsh, an Irish journalist, won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award for 'The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me.' The book aims to portray transgender people as everyday individuals and highlights a story of friendship and shared passion for cycling.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant accolade for sports literature, former Tour de France cyclist Pippa York and Irish journalist David Walsh have secured the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award. Their work, 'The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me,' narrates the transformative journey of York, previously known as Robert Millar, and underscores the camaraderie formed through a shared love for cycling.
York, who transitioned nearly a decade ago, expressed that receiving the 30,000-pound prize was akin to reaching the summit of a challenging climb. She hopes the book will help alter public perceptions of transgender individuals by portraying them as 'respectable and ordinary.'
Walsh, highlighting the book's focus, stated that it aims to convey a human story rather than engage in political discourse. Both authors emphasize the fulfillment of achieving this recognition together, with Walsh declaring the joint win 'even better' than reaching the summit alone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Ambitious Drive for Critical Mineral Recycling
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed
Inclusive Healthcare: Jharkhand Leads with Special OPD for Transgender Community
Cycling-Iniesta's company rebrands Israel-Premier Tech team
At G20 session, India proposes G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to promote recycling, urban mining and second-life batteries.