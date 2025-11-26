Winning Words on Wheels: An Inspiring Sports Story

In a significant accolade for sports literature, former Tour de France cyclist Pippa York and Irish journalist David Walsh have secured the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award. Their work, 'The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me,' narrates the transformative journey of York, previously known as Robert Millar, and underscores the camaraderie formed through a shared love for cycling.

York, who transitioned nearly a decade ago, expressed that receiving the 30,000-pound prize was akin to reaching the summit of a challenging climb. She hopes the book will help alter public perceptions of transgender individuals by portraying them as 'respectable and ordinary.'

Walsh, highlighting the book's focus, stated that it aims to convey a human story rather than engage in political discourse. Both authors emphasize the fulfillment of achieving this recognition together, with Walsh declaring the joint win 'even better' than reaching the summit alone.

