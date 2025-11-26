Red Fort Gathering: Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur and Spirit Against Terrorism

In a significant display of resilience, Delhi hosted a grand tribute at the Red Fort to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, despite a recent bomb blast. Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood declared the gathering a powerful response to terrorism, showcasing the city's strength and unity.

The event saw participation from President Droupadi Murmu, several cabinet ministers, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sood expressed gratitude to the citizens for their show of solidarity at the three-day commemorative event, emphasizing the city's unyielding spirit and the resolve of the Indian government.

The commemorative gathering also signified a collective commitment to follow Guru Tegh Bahadur's ideals of defending cultural heritage, which he sacrificed his life for. This event was particularly poignant following the November 10 car bomb near the Red Fort that resulted in 15 deaths and numerous injuries.

