Firing Incidents Boost Patronage at Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shared that incidents of gunfire at his Surrey, Canada cafe not only drew attention but surprisingly increased business. Despite attacks occuring thrice, no injuries were reported. The incidents were addressed in Canada's parliament, highlighting law and order concerns there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:27 IST
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma expressed that three shooting incidents targeting his cafe, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, Canada, inadvertently boosted business. Remarkably, the incidents were discussed in the Canadian parliament.

Opened in July, Kap's Cafe was attacked on July 10, August 7, and October 16. Surprisingly, no injuries were reported, and no group has claimed responsibility. Sharma remarked that the resulting publicity led to better business.

Sharma emphasized the shootings raised legislative attention, discussing the need for improved law enforcement powers in Canada. Despite the incidents, he expressed feeling safer in India, particularly Mumbai, where he believes law and order are well-maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

