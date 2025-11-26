Droupadi Murmu to Make Historic Address at Odisha Assembly

President Droupadi Murmu is poised to make history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian President to address the Odisha Assembly. Previously serving as a member and minister for the Rairangpur constituency, her return has been heralded as a historic event by Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy.

Murmu, who held significant roles in the state's BJD-BJP coalition government, will address the assembly from 4 pm to 5 pm. Her visit has prompted significant interest and elaborate security arrangements, elevating the usual three-tier security to four tiers.

The chamber where Murmu once operated as a minister has been renovated in anticipation of her address. Notable figures, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and various MPs, are expected to attend. The assembly's winter session will commence on Friday, following Murmu's historic address.