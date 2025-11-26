Left Menu

Spectacular Displays at Indian Navy Day Celebrations

The Indian Navy will host its Navy Day celebrations on December 3 at Shankumugham Beach, with President Droupadi Murmu attending as chief guest. The event will showcase naval exercises demonstrating the Navy's combat strength. Rehearsals are set for November 29 and December 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:45 IST
Spectacular Displays at Indian Navy Day Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is poised to dazzle audiences during its Navy Day celebrations scheduled for December 3 at Shankumugham Beach. Confirmed by the Defence Ministry, the event promises to highlight the naval force's capabilities through an array of exercise demonstrations.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest, adding prestige to the event. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will oversee the celebrations, promising a spectacle of strategic might.

Preparations are reportedly proceeding smoothly, backed by robust support from the state government, as noted by Commodore Viju Samuel. Preliminary rehearsals will take place on November 29 and December 1, setting the stage for a grand annual event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

 India
3
Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025