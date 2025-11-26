Spectacular Displays at Indian Navy Day Celebrations
The Indian Navy will host its Navy Day celebrations on December 3 at Shankumugham Beach, with President Droupadi Murmu attending as chief guest. The event will showcase naval exercises demonstrating the Navy's combat strength. Rehearsals are set for November 29 and December 1.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Navy is poised to dazzle audiences during its Navy Day celebrations scheduled for December 3 at Shankumugham Beach. Confirmed by the Defence Ministry, the event promises to highlight the naval force's capabilities through an array of exercise demonstrations.
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest, adding prestige to the event. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will oversee the celebrations, promising a spectacle of strategic might.
Preparations are reportedly proceeding smoothly, backed by robust support from the state government, as noted by Commodore Viju Samuel. Preliminary rehearsals will take place on November 29 and December 1, setting the stage for a grand annual event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine languages.
President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 in Hyderabad
Demise of veteran actor Dharmendra great loss to Indian cinema: President Droupadi Murmu.
Russia downs 33 Ukrainian drones overnight, defence ministry says
President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Tirupati temple