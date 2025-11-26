Spectacular Displays at Indian Navy Day Celebrations

The Indian Navy is poised to dazzle audiences during its Navy Day celebrations scheduled for December 3 at Shankumugham Beach. Confirmed by the Defence Ministry, the event promises to highlight the naval force's capabilities through an array of exercise demonstrations.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest, adding prestige to the event. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will oversee the celebrations, promising a spectacle of strategic might.

Preparations are reportedly proceeding smoothly, backed by robust support from the state government, as noted by Commodore Viju Samuel. Preliminary rehearsals will take place on November 29 and December 1, setting the stage for a grand annual event.

(With inputs from agencies.)